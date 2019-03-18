Geraldine Anne Sullivan

1933-2019

On March 10, 2019, Geraldine Anne Minich Sullivan ("Gerrie") passed away peacefully. Gerrie was born on a "Lucky Friday the 13th" in January 1933 to her parents Margaret Osanna Scanlan Minich and George Henry Minich in Chicago (Oak Park), Illinois. An only child, she grew up playing with many cousins and close friends. Gerrie attended St. Giles Grammar School and Trinity Catholic High School for Girls. While growing up, she enjoyed playing the piano and driving trips with her family. After high school, Gerrie worked in downtown Chicago while taking night classes at DePaul Junior College. She then met her future husband Jim and they dated 5 years (while Jim completed college at the University of Illinois) before marrying her "Best Friend". Gerrie loved Jim's large, exciting, and interesting family. She and Jim moved to Lombard, Illinois (a suburb of Chicago) where they had 4 children-Mark, Jean, Nancy and Carol. After a few years in Lombard, Jim took a job with Humble Oil (later Exxon) and the family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where their 5th child Brian was born. Gerrie loved the people and weather in Tulsa but the family was transferred to Houston with an Exxon group of lifelong friends. In Houston, Linda (the only "Native Texan") was born. Gerrie stayed home raising 6 children while Jim worked for Exxon and attended South Texas College of Law at night. In 1972, Gerrie was diagnosed with breast cancer and fortunately survived. This changed the course of Gerrie's and the family members' lives. She volunteered and served as President of a Nonprofit "Reach to Recovery" where cancer survivors visited women undergoing treatment to offer hope and inspiration. Gerrie met wonderful, courageous women while volunteering. She also participated in events while her children attended the University of Houston, Rice University and Texas A&M University. Gerrie later joined Aggie Moms' Club and served as President of Houston Homemakers and President of a local Quilting Group. One of the true joys in her life was the Quilting Group, where she met lifelong friends who celebrated the happy times in life while providing emotional support to one another during the sad times, and occasionally completed a beautiful quilt. Gerrie and Jim were fortunate to travel and take many trips together after their children were grown. At the age of 83, Gerrie attended her 65th High School Reunion, reconnecting with lifelong friends from childhood. Gerrie was a loving and devoted wife and mother, going to band performances and sitting through numerous extra-inning games, while also offering a kind and sympathetic ear whenever her children wanted to talk. She enjoyed giving herself a small treat each day and buying gifts for family and friends that fit their different personalities. Gerrie and Jim were married almost 62 years and shared a strong Catholic faith with their community at St. Francis De Sales Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, numerous other relatives and is survived by her children: Mark, Jean, Nancy, Carol, Brian, Linda; In-Laws: Mark Bohon, Cheryl Mitchell, Megan Geraghty Sullivan, Charlie Sliwoski; Grandchildren: Laura and Ben Bohon, Julia, John, and Jack Sliwoski; and numerous other relatives. The family would like to thank the many Caregivers, especially those at Clarewood House Senior Community and Vantage Hospice Care.

Services will be at St. Francis De Sales Church, 8200 Roos Rd., Houston, Tx 77036. Viewing will be from 2-4pm, and Rosary from 4-5pm on Friday, March 22. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on March 23, followed by Burial at Forest Park Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale, Houston, Tx 77023. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Francis De Sales Church, Trinity High School, 7574 Division St., River Forest, IL. 60305 or a .