Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM The Chapel at Sugar Creek Baptist Church 13223 Southwest Freeway Sugar Land , TX View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Gerry Berard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gerry Berard

1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Gerald "Gerry" Joseph Berard

1954-2019

Gerry Berard was born in Providence, RI on December 23, 1954. He died peacefully in Houston on June 3, 2019 of complications from epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic skin disorder, which he valiantly battled his entire life.

Gerry graduated from Burrillville High School in 1972 and Bryant University in 1980; earned a master's degree from Houston Baptist University; and received an Honorary Doctor of Business Administration from Bryant in 1995. His professional career in Houston included work for several energy companies, including Coastal/El Paso and Northville over the course of his career.

He was preceded in death by parents Gerard and Eileen Berard; brothers, Joseph, Robert, Jeffrey, and Gerard Berard, Jr.; and sisters, Gale O'Leary and Nancy Berard. He is survived by brothers, Gary and Jim Berard; sisters, Kathy Selle and Shirley Brunelle. His extended family includes nieces, nephews, and an enormous circle of loving friends.

Gerry was proudest of his volunteer efforts and work in the community. He was passionate about giving back and devoted his life to helping others. If you were friends with Gerry, he might have you plant trees in support of an Olympic bid, move bags of potatoes at the Houston Food Bank, work in the cold rain at the Houston Marathon, or play in a charity golf tournament. There were numerous other organizations he supported, including Texas Children's Hospital, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Casa de Esperanza, Star of Hope, and Second Blessing.

For his volunteer efforts, Gerry was awarded the Presidential Action Award from President Bill Clinton in 1994 for his work with the M.D. Anderson Children's Christmas Card Program, the Presidential Action Award from President George H. W. Bush in 1990; a "7500" Pin for volunteering 7500 hours at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in 1991; and a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Houston Marathon in 2012.

Gerry was passionate about sports and grew up a die-hard fan of the Boston Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins. Upon moving to Houston, he readily redirected his loyalty to Houston's sports teams, even watching the Astros defeat the Red Sox just days before his passing (while wearing his Red Sox socks, of course)! Gerry was also a coach to many young athletes, not only teaching technical skills, but more importantly, serving as a mentor and role model, and in doing so, he was a huge influence in the lives of countless young men.

Gerry jokingly referred to himself as a "cranky old bastard," but his friends knew him to be a kind, joyful, courageous, strong, humble man of faith, principle and action. His contagious laughter and quick wit will be missed, but not forgotten.

A celebration of Gerry's life will be held on Friday, June 14th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Sugar Creek Baptist Church, 13223 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas, 77478. Honorary pallbearers will be Bruce Matthews, Keith Johnson, Jonathan Johnson, John Sullivan, Cody Carlson, and Rick Rodriguez.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gerry's name to the Houston Food Bank or any one of the other many charities that Gerry supported. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries