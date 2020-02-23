|
Gerald Godzwon
1934-2020
Gerald (Gerry) Godzwon passed away at home in Richmond, TX on February 9. Gerry was born in Chicago, Illinois. He played football and tennis at Booneville Military high school in Missouri and was a mechanical professional engineer having graduated with a BS and MS from the Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, MO. Gerry was a captain in the US Army in the Special Forces, a "Green Beret" and had assignments in Panama and SE Asia. He married Yvonne Ellis in 1958 in Illinois and they raised three children, Gerry Jr., Rene', and Ted. Gerry spent his career with oil companies, mostly Union Carbide and Gulf/Chevron, and worked on design, construction and startup of refineries, which took him to 30+ countries.
Gerry loved being with family, especially having everyone around the supper table or a backyard BBQ with Bob Wills music, and being involved with his children through sports, scouting, music and school. He absolutely loved sailing on weekends on Galveston Bay with the family, SCUBA diving while living in Venezuela, and deer hunting in SE Missouri and Central Texas. Gerry and Yvonne were married 59 years and were seldom without a pet beagle. Through his work, Gerry and Yvonne lived many years as expats outside the USA including Mexico City, Mexico; Bontang, Indonesia; and Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela.
Gerry is preceded in death by his wife Yvonne and is survived by daughter Rene', sons Gerry Jr. and Ted, and his sister Miriam Fesmire.
His funeral will be on Saturday, February 29 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 10am, in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020