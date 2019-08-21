|
|
Gertrude Beutel
1924-2019
Gertrude Beutel, 94, graduated to heaven on August 17, 2019. She lived a full life, devoted to her family, friends, and church.
Welcoming her to heaven will be her husband of 47 years, Vernon W. Beutel; her parents, Herman E. Drews, Sr. and Ella Drews Hochmuth; brother Herman E. Drews Jr. and sister Dorothy Larson.
Gertrude is survived by her son Paul W. Beutel and spouse Anthony Kuhnert; daughter Doris Borth and her spouse Michael Borth; grandson Michael Staton; and granddaughter Beth Beutel and spouse Christian Long.
A private burial is planned at Forest Park Lawndale. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1311 Holman, Houston, Texas 77004.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019