Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mount Hebron Baptist Church
7817 Calhoun Road
Houston, TX
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Mount Hebron Baptist Church
7817 Calhoun Road
Houston, TX
Gertrude Robins


1939 - 2020
Gertrude Robins Obituary
MRS. GERTRUDE DEAN ROBINS
1939-2020
Gertrude Dean Robins, wife of Pastor Robert L. Robins and Director of Music-First South Main Baptist Church entered eternal rest on February 16 2020. Survived by Husband of 55 years, daughters: Angela and Dena Robins, First South Main Church Family and many other relatives and friends. Both services are scheduled on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, 7817 Calhoun Road, Houston, Texas 77033. Visitation: 9am to 9:55am and Funeral at 10:00am. Dr. Max E. Miller, Jr., officiating. The interment will be Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020
