Ghazi Foteh
1947-2020
Ghazi Kousta Yousef Foteh, beloved husband and father, passed away on Saturday, the 8th of February at the age of 72. Ghazi was born to Kousta and Farideh Foteh on the 19th of February 1947 in Ramallah, Palestine.
He was a long-time member of the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in Houston, Texas. Ghazi loved the outdoors and working in his garden.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Carmen Musa Foteh; his sons, Tarick Ghazi Foteh, George Ghazi Foteh, Tony Ghazi Foteh and his wife, Tamara; his sister Wissam Kousta Foteh; his brothers, Issa Kousta Foteh and his wife, Laila, Adel Kousta Foteh and his wife, Terese, Marwan Kousta Foteh and his wife, Kathy; as well as his nieces and nephews.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the evening on Tuesday, the 11th of February, at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 5311 Mercer, in Houston. A Trisagion prayer will be conducted immediately following visitation at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday the 12th of February at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church where Fr. James Shadid will serve as officiant.
The Rite of Committal will follow, via escorted cortege, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that contributions in Ghazi's memory be directed to the St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 5311 Mercer, Houston, Texas 77005.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020