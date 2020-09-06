Ghislaine Loree Kirby1937-2020Ghislaine Loree Kirby (Gigi) passed away peacefully August 28, 2020. She will be remembered for her quick wit and her big smile. Gigi loved talking to all people; especially strangers. She was always interested in their lives and they often told her something very personal in their brief conversations.She is preceded in death by her loving husband Donald D. Kirby (Dan), two sisters and her youngest brother. Gigi is survived by her favorite son Donald D. Kirby Jr. and her favorite daughter Elizabeth Kirby Millevoye and all five of her favorite grandchildren Elsebeth, Alix, Spencer, Alexia and Charles.Originally from New Jersey, she graduated from the Oak Knoll School. After moving to New York City, she continued her studies at the Convent of the Sacred Heart.Gigi and her husband lived in New York City and eventually made their way to their adopted city of Houston.In her earlier years, Gigi was an active volunteer with various art and museum charities and later spent years helping with the Houston Livestock Show. She enjoyed playing bridge, was a devout Catholic and always enjoyed having a scotch with friends.Her fun loving spirit will be sorely missed.There will be a private mass for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church – Houston, Texas.