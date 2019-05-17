Giavanna Lynne Gardella

2000-2019

Giavanna Lynne Gardella "Gia", 18, of Pearland, TX, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born November 30, 2000 to Craig Gardella and Andrea Breazzano Gardella in Suffern, NY.

Gia was a 2018 Graduate from Dawson High School, where she was active in her Community and played on the school's softball Team for three years. Gia also started her pursuit of a Bachelor's of Science (B.S.) Degree at Sam Houston State University online, in hopes of becoming a Registered Nurse (R.N.), like her mother, to help other Pediatric Cancer patients along their battle. Gia courageously fought a nearly year-long battle against non-Hodgkin's Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma

Giavanna is survived by her parents, Andrea and Craig Gardella; brothers and sisters, David Walters of Middletown, NY, Samantha Gardella of Atlanta, GA, Nicholas Gardella of Pearland, TX, Mateo Gardella of Pearland, TX; Grandparents, Jim and Emma Breazzano of Goshen, NY; grandfather, Gerald Gardella of Sedona, AZ, grandmother, Judy Gardella of Brick, NJ; plus a host of aunts, uncles, other family and friends.

Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 P.M. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546.

The Funeral Mass will be held in her honor on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the Mass at Grazia Italian Kitchen, 9415 Broadway, Pearland, TX 77584.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to skyhighforkids.org/Gia in Gia's honor. About Sky High for Kids Sky High for Kids, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, founded by Abbeville, LA native Brittany Hebert, is comprised of staff, board members and an army of volunteers that raise funds to support those undergoing treatment for pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Since 2007, Sky High has supported leading hospitals and research centers to help close the gap in childhood cancer rates. Learn more at skyhighforkids.org.

Condolences may be sent to the Gardella family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2019