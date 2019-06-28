|
Gifford Louis "Max" Edison Jr.
1956-2019
Gifford Louis "Max" Edison Jr., a Missouri City, Texas resident and well-known Houston sports journalist, passed into eternal rest on his birthday on June 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A birthday celebration will be held Saturday, June 29, at the Kingdom Builders Center, 6011 West Orem in Houston. The viewing is from 12 noon to 1 p.m. A celebration of life is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Max covered pro and college sports for the Defender and was a fixture on local TV and radio sports shows. He taught school at Elsik High School in Alief ISD. Survivors include his wife, Judeene; three children, Natalie, Jayson and Nicole; one grandson, Kahleal; mother, Beatrice Edison (Gifford Sr., deceased); brother, Arthur and wife Lateresa; two nieces and one nephew.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 28, 2019