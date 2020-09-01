Gilbert Starkweather

1933-2020

Gilbert Starkweather passed peacefully from this life on August 17, 2020 in Phoenix Arizona. He was 86 years old. Gilbert was born to John and Cecelia Starkweather in Houston Texas. He was a retired Metallurgical Engineer, US Navy veteran and 3rd generation Texan.

Gilbert grew up in Pecan Park area of Houston graduating from Milby High School in 1952. He served in the US Navy from 1953-55. He was accepted into flight training program in Pensacola Florida and spent most of his service as a radar technician. He was stationed in Pearl Harbor Hawaii and San Diego California.

After the Navy Gilbert attended the Missouri School of Mines in Rolla Missouri. He was the Vice President of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He earned a degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1958 and returned to Houston to work at The Hughes Tool Company and then at Lone Star Heat Treating as a co-owner. Gilbert loved the heat-treating business. He designed and developed processes and equipment for the business over his career encompassing a broad spectrum of metal treatments. He enjoyed maintenance engineering and improvements in functionality and efficiency. He also enjoyed mentoring associates, sharing his knowledge and joy in making things better.

In 1995 Gilbert sold his interest in the family business and moved to Phoenix Arizona. He worked at Phoenix Heat Treat for 10 years as their maintenance manager before retiring.

Gilbert is survived by his wife, 4 children, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Gilbert enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting, fishing and motorcycle riding. He loved life and always saw the good in everything. He made the world a better place, was very much loved by his family and friends and will be missed greatly. May his soul rest in peace.



