Gilbert Treviño
1943-2020
Gilbert Treviño, 76, of Houston, Texas, born on August 19, 1943 went to be with his Lord and Savior January 28, 2020. Gilbert was a proud, lifelong Houstonian born in Magnolia Park, only recently having moved to Georgetown, Texas along with his wife Tommie. He is preceded in death by his parents Guadalupe and Trinidad Treviño, sister, Mercedes Hinojosa and brother, Ramon Treviño.
Gilbert was married to Tommie Cervantes on July 25, 1965 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Gilbert was a '62 graduate of Milby High School, and was member of the Milby Hispanic Alumni Association for many years. He spent 20 years working at Rheem Mfg, later changing careers and retiring as a Federal Reserve Officer after 10 years of service at the Federal Reserve Bank in Houston. Gilbert's favorite pastime was fishing. One of his greatest joys was showing each of his grandchildren how to fish and being present to witness each of them catching their first fish.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Tommie Cervantes Treviño, children: Janet Lynn (Ismael), Susanne Marie, and Monica Virginia (Arquimedes). Grandchildren: Isaac Ismael Mendez, Adam Jacob Treviño, Alec Cristobal Guevara and Amelia Mercedes Guevara. Siblings: Tony Treviño (Wallie), Elizabeth Paramo, Raymond Treviño, David Treviño, Richard (Iris) Treviño, and Rose Ann Treviño.
Pallbearers: Isaac Cervantes III, Jesus Cervantes, Michael Hinojosa, Carlos Mejia, Marc Treviño, Raymond Treviño Jr., Richard Treviño, and Rey Paramo. Honorary Pallbearers: John Albert, Lawrence Cervantes, David Lopez, Rob Moreno, Frank Villanueva+, and Steven Cervantes+.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Crespo Broadway (4136 Broadway Street, Houston, TX 77087) from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (7539 Avenue K, Houston, TX 77012) with visitation at 12:00 p.m., and mass at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Forest Park East, in Webster, Texas.
The Treviño family would like to thank our family and friends who prayed with us, sent cards, texts, letters, books, and meals during this most difficult and unexpected journey of Gilbert's life.
If you so wish, in lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (Building Fund) 7539 Avenue K, Houston, TX 77012.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020