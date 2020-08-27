Gilford Bertel Crowell

1933-2020

Gilford Bertel Crowell born February 8, 1933 in San Antonio, TX and died peacefully in hospice on August 25, 2020 in Houston, TX. Gilford was married in 1964 in Houston to the love of his life Janet Rushing of Mississippi and had one son Scott Gilford Nolan Crowell who resides in California. He was a loving husband and father, a technical illustrator and loved to cartoon in his free time. He was a very well read person and enjoyed classical music. Attended Lamar High School and University of Houston. Gilford leaves behind his loving wife in Houston, and son in California as well as son-in-law Sean Mark Saunders also of California, brother in law David Rushing and wife Polly in Mississippi, a cousin Betty Bynum Strom, and several nieces and nephews. He had a kind word for everyone he met and will be greatly missed. Gilford was proceeded in death by his parents Justice Gilford Crowell of Indiana and Ruby Helen Belcher Crowell of South Carolina.

Funeral services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store