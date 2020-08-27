1/
Gilford Bertel Crowell
1933 - 2020
Gilford Bertel Crowell born February 8, 1933 in San Antonio, TX and died peacefully in hospice on August 25, 2020 in Houston, TX. Gilford was married in 1964 in Houston to the love of his life Janet Rushing of Mississippi and had one son Scott Gilford Nolan Crowell who resides in California. He was a loving husband and father, a technical illustrator and loved to cartoon in his free time. He was a very well read person and enjoyed classical music. Attended Lamar High School and University of Houston. Gilford leaves behind his loving wife in Houston, and son in California as well as son-in-law Sean Mark Saunders also of California, brother in law David Rushing and wife Polly in Mississippi, a cousin Betty Bynum Strom, and several nieces and nephews. He had a kind word for everyone he met and will be greatly missed. Gilford was proceeded in death by his parents Justice Gilford Crowell of Indiana and Ruby Helen Belcher Crowell of South Carolina.
Funeral services will be private.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
2814972330
