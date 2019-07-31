|
|
GILLIAN SHAPIRO BÖTH
1948-2019
Gillian Shapiro Böth, born in Durban, Natal Provence, South Africa on November 20, 1948 to Doreen and Frank McGeorge, passed from this life on July 26, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Predeceased by her mother, Gillian is survived by numerous devoted clients and friends of many decades.
Gillian began her career as a fashion model; ultimately becoming a jeweler of renown, whose works are celebrated for their unique designs and meticulous craftsmanship. Drawing from her vast knowledge of the animal kingdom within her beloved African homeland, Gillian's collections primarily featured African animals. Her impeccable sense of style served clients well through her chosen field.
A resident of Houston, Gillian traveled our country extensively forming lifelong devoted friendships. She was proud to have obtained her American citizenship, and as a local business owner she was an inspired and involved member of her community, serving in several volunteer capacities. She was known for her diligence, reliability and organizational skills, all of which were advantageous during her long-enduring and valiant fight against cancer. She will always be remembered for her love of nature, her grand sense of humor – even in the face of adversity – and for her remarkable zest for life.
Gillian's closest friends are very thankful for the prayerful support and the many loving kindnesses of all of her friends and neighbors, for her caregivers with Trinity Hospice, and for physicians and their staff members of MD Anderson Cancer Center. She loved and respected each of you!
There will be a celebration of life held at Westminster United Methodist Church, 5801 San Felipe Street, Houston, Texas 77057, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 1:30 PM, officiated by Reverend Meredith Mill, Senior Pastor of Westminster, and by Father Leon Strieder of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.
In keeping with Gillian's devotion to animal conservation, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) to aid in their many good works by directing your memorial to: www.cap4pets.org, or by mail to 17555 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094, or to a . In gratitude!
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 31, 2019