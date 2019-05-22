Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St Bernadette Catholic Church
15500 El Camino Real
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Cutropia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina Cutropia


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gina Cutropia Obituary
Gina Cutropia
1928-2019
Gina Cutropia was born in Cavasso Nuovo, Italy on August 8, 1928. She died peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 90. A visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd, Webster, Texas from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with a Rosary following at 7:00pm. A mass celebrating Gina's life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30am at St Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, Houston 77062. Please see Crowder Funeral Home Obituary page at; https://www.crowderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now