Gina Cutropia
1928-2019
Gina Cutropia was born in Cavasso Nuovo, Italy on August 8, 1928. She died peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 90. A visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 E. Medical Center Blvd, Webster, Texas from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with a Rosary following at 7:00pm. A mass celebrating Gina's life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30am at St Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, Houston 77062. Please see Crowder Funeral Home Obituary page at; https://www.crowderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2019