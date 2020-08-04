Gina Kay Ortiz (Rhodes)

1963-2020

Gina Kay Ortiz, 56, passed away in Spring, Texas due to complications from diabetes on July 14. Gina was born and raised in Texas, and she graduated from Scarborough High School in Houston. She was born to Harold Wayne Rhodes and Connie Rhodes, and she had two brothers, Greg and Ricky. She is survived by her mother Connie; brother Greg; daughters Jaime and Nikki; son Travis; granddaughters Violet and Harlow; son-in-laws Dane Questell and Scott Mahoney; and her adored dogs Slinky and Chaps. She is predeceased by her beloved father Harold Wayne and brother Ricky.

Gina had many loves in life. She loved being around people, and she made friends wherever she went. Camping, water skiing, and swimming were among her favorite pastimes. She loved dogs, and never met a stray she didn't want to take in. She created everlasting traditions for her children, who will remember her every time we sit down for Christmas breakfast. Her taste in music was above par, and she always had something playing, but George Strait was her favorite. If you want to honor our mom, raise a cold one and play a song by George in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association or the Houston SPCA. Services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store