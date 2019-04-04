|
|
Gladys Marie
Anderson
1918-2019
Gladys Marie Anderson went to be with the Lord March 30, 2019 at the age of 100. She is survived by two daughters and one son: Bobbie Sparks (James), Dr. Nellie Anderson and Benny Anderson (Barbara); five grandchildren , eight great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be Friday, April 5, 2019, 11:00 AM at Wheeler Avenue BC, 3826 Wheeler St.(77004) Visitation will be prior to services beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: Paradise North
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019