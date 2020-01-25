|
|
Gladys Godkin
1921-2020
Gladys Godkin, 98, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born October 14, 1921 in Shongaloo, LA to parents, Willie & Monroe Wallace.
Gladys was a long standing member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Earl Ralph Godkin, Jr. (Mary Ann), Jerry Wayne Godkin, Joyce Ann Hanson (Chris), and Janet Leatherwood (Darrell); grandchildren, Robin, Julie, Melodee, Gary, Gregory, Amee, Jeremy, Erik, Scott, Kristy, and Aaron; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3-6 PM at Heights Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held the following afternoon in the chapel of the funeral home at 1 PM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020