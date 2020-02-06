|
|
Gladys Marie McNeil
1926-2020
Gladys Marie Weimann McNeil was born in Brenham, Texas, on January 1, 1926, the youngest of six children of Otto and Hulda Weimann. She passed away on February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her husband, John Edward McNeil. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Weimann, her daughter, Janet Zacharias, and her husband, Mark, and by her son, Gary McNeil and his wife, Tissie, and by grandson Nathan Zacharias and wife Lindsey Doyle, granddaughter Jessie Heston and husband Nat, and grandson Elliott Wilkes and wife Erin Thesing, as well as great-grandsons, Mason, Campbell and Hayes Heston. She also is survived by five nieces and five nephews. Visitation will be at the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball, Texas on February 6, from 5:00 to 6:30 pm. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Friday, February 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020