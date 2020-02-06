Home

POWERED BY

Services
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
For more information about
Gladys McNeil
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys McNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys McNeil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys McNeil Obituary
Gladys Marie McNeil
1926-2020
Gladys Marie Weimann McNeil was born in Brenham, Texas, on January 1, 1926, the youngest of six children of Otto and Hulda Weimann. She passed away on February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her husband, John Edward McNeil. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Weimann, her daughter, Janet Zacharias, and her husband, Mark, and by her son, Gary McNeil and his wife, Tissie, and by grandson Nathan Zacharias and wife Lindsey Doyle, granddaughter Jessie Heston and husband Nat, and grandson Elliott Wilkes and wife Erin Thesing, as well as great-grandsons, Mason, Campbell and Hayes Heston. She also is survived by five nieces and five nephews. Visitation will be at the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball, Texas on February 6, from 5:00 to 6:30 pm. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Friday, February 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -