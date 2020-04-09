|
Gladys Ann Raabe
1936-2020
Gladys Ann Raabe of Cypress, TX, passed away on April 4th. Born July 7, 1936, in St. John (near Schulenburg), Texas, she later married Robert Raabe Sr. Together they knitted a family rich in love, reflecting the Catholic ties that bound them as one. She adorned holiday gatherings with many family and friends she loved and who loved her and she will be dearly missed. Gladys is survived by Bob, husband of 65 years, children Bob, Sandra, Bruce and David, their spouses, eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest on Monday, April 13th at Houston National Cemetery. Flowers and tributes are banned by mandates. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020