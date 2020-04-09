Home

POWERED BY

Services
American Heritage Funeral Home
10710 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77038
(281) 445-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Raabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Raabe


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Raabe Obituary
Gladys Ann Raabe
1936-2020
Gladys Ann Raabe of Cypress, TX, passed away on April 4th. Born July 7, 1936, in St. John (near Schulenburg), Texas, she later married Robert Raabe Sr. Together they knitted a family rich in love, reflecting the Catholic ties that bound them as one. She adorned holiday gatherings with many family and friends she loved and who loved her and she will be dearly missed. Gladys is survived by Bob, husband of 65 years, children Bob, Sandra, Bruce and David, their spouses, eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest on Monday, April 13th at Houston National Cemetery. Flowers and tributes are banned by mandates. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -