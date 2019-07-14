|
Gladys Fitts Sartin
1933-2019
Gladys Fitts Sartin, age 85, went to be with her Lord on July 9, 2019.
Gladys priorities were her faith and family. She was a talented pianist, seamstress and excelled in needle work.
She had a beautiful smile, loved to laugh and was quite mischievous.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Fitts; loving husband of 59 years, Carroll Sartin and son, James Sartin. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Moore and son-in-law, Roger Moore; son, Carl Wayne Sartin and daughter-in-law, Teresa Sartin; daughter-in-law, Shelly Sartin; her beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Megan and Mason Sartin and great granddaughter, Jayde Sartin. She is also survived by her devoted twin sister, Gertrude Stuart and brother-in-law, Luis Stuart.
Services will be held at Crossview Church in Magnolia, Texas on July 17, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019