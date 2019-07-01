|
Gladys D. Ward
1930-2019
Gladys Ward, 88, of Houston, TX passed away on June 29, 2019. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at Pat H. Foley Funeral Home, 1200 W. 34th St. Houston, TX 77018. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 am at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 4040 Watonga Blvd. Houston, TX 77092. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery 1101 Antoine Dr. Houston, TX 77055. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 1, 2019