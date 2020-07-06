Glenda Carmody1945-2020Glenda was born January 28th, 1945, in Taylor, Texas. She passed peacefully at home on July 1st, 2020, in Houston, Texas at the age of 75.Glenda was married to her beloved husband, Bill Carmody, for 37 years and he was by her side when she departed.Glenda born in Taylor, Texas and she moved to Houston as a child. In her youth, she was Captain of the Flags for the Bruin Brigade at Spring Branch High School and later in life she played softball with the Houston City Softball League. She was an avid fisherwoman and her baby was a 21' Mako that she adored.For many years she worked as a commercial property manager in Houston – managing office buildings for the titans of industry. Before that, she was the sole proprietor of Cowart Career Consultants. After the birth of her daughter, Glenda became a devoted stay at home mom.Glenda was a sun seeker and avid SCUBA diver. She and Bill were decades long visitors to Cozumel, Mexico and considered the El Presidente Hotel their home away from home. In recent years she was the navigator as she and Bill headed out on the open roads in their large RV. Exploring the West or just pulling into their favorite spots on rivers in West Texas, they would enjoy fishing, fierce games of cards or backgammon, and peaceful nights by the fire.Glenda was a loving Grandmother who would take any opportunity to show off pictures or brag on her three granddaughters: Zoey, Sofi and Abby. She loved attending their sporting events and could be heard cheering them on. The highlight of her week was spending Sunday by the pool watching the girls swim and play.If you wanted to visit with Glenda during cocktail hour, you would find her watching Wheel of Fortune. If you ventured into actually playing along with her in guessing the puzzle, most likely you would be soundly beaten. In her quick-witted way, she would let you know you were in way over your head. Her mastery of crossword puzzles was certainly a help.She was an avid fan of the Houston professional sports teams and could talk trades and stats with the best. In the time of Covid-19, it was a shame she was denied seeing the Astros kick off their 2020 season.She is preceded in death by her mother Ada Elizabeth Moseley, her father Olen Chayce Moseley, sister, Elaine Kuchenbecker and brother Olen Moseley. She is survived by her husband Bill, sister Ellen Carmody [Tim], her daughter Christin Carmody Anderson [Hans] and her three granddaughters: Zoey, Sofia, and Abigail.