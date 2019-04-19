|
Glenda (Thiele) Millar
1933-2019
Glenda Millar, age 85, of Houston, Texas passed away at her home on Friday April 5, 2019. Glenda was born November 1, 1933 in Yoakum, TX. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 54 years, Huntly Millar, in 2016. Survivors include their children, Amy and Russell Millar, both of Houston, and their beloved granddaughter Emerald Millar.
Glenda was a loving wife, mother&grandmother. She was a friend to many and her kindness, caring and generosity were a blessing to those fortunate enough to have known her.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019