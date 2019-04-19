Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
For more information about
Glenda Millar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale St
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale St
Houston, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Forest Park Cemetery
6900 Lawndale St
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Millar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Millar


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenda Millar Obituary
Glenda (Thiele) Millar
1933-2019
Glenda Millar, age 85, of Houston, Texas passed away at her home on Friday April 5, 2019. Glenda was born November 1, 1933 in Yoakum, TX. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 54 years, Huntly Millar, in 2016. Survivors include their children, Amy and Russell Millar, both of Houston, and their beloved granddaughter Emerald Millar.
Glenda was a loving wife, mother&grandmother. She was a friend to many and her kindness, caring and generosity were a blessing to those fortunate enough to have known her.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestParkLawndaleFH.com for the Millar family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now