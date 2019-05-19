Glenda (Hill) Webber

1937-2019

Glenda Hill Webber passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1937 in Clovis, New Mexico to Allen Reed Hill and Mae Miller Hill. She grew up in the Texas Panhandle and graduated from Canadian High School in 1954 where she developed her lifelong love of learning and made many dear friends and memories that she loved to recall until the end. Glenda had a quick mind and a generous heart. She studied at the University of Texas in Austin where she was a Plan II Honors major and a devoted member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She met and married her husband of 54 years, L. Frank Webber, while attending the University. They moved to Houston in 1960 where she raised her family and spent countless hours serving others through organizations like the Assistance League of Houston, the Blue Bird Circle, the Houston Alumnae Panhellenic Association (President 1977-78), the Museum of Natural Science and St. Luke's United Methodist Church. She moved to Kerrville in the late 1970s, then to San Antonio in the late 1980s and finally to Austin after Frank's death to be near her daughter Marsha.

Glenda was strong, courageous, smart, and devoted to her family and friends. She was a wonderful cook, a lover of history, current events and the markets, and an avid sports fan. She loved gardening, watching birds, reading, playing gin rummy and working puzzles.

We are grateful beyond measure to Drs. John Winston, Ardow Ameduri, Ronald Drengler, and Michael Middlebrook in San Antonio for giving us the gift of 10 unexpected years as she battled stage IV colon cancer. We also want to thank Drs. Jeffrey Kocurek and David Vo, Bobby Richards, RN, MSN, and Hospice Austin for the compassionate care they provided during her time in Austin.

Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother John Hill. She is survived by her daughter Claire Webber McLaurin and her husband, Tom McLaurin, of Baltimore, MD; daughter Marsha Webber Turlington and her husband, Ken Turlington, of Austin, TX; grandchildren Doug McLaurin of New York, NY, Reed McLaurin of Palo Alto, CA, Katherine Turlington of Nashville, TN and Will Turlington of Austin, TX.

A memorial service will be held in Belton, TX at a later date. Memorial contributions made in Glenda's memory should be directed to the Canadian Education Foundation at PO Box 438 Canadian, TX 79014 or to the .