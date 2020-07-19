1/1
Glenn Hildebrandt
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Glenn Howard
Hildebrandt
1929-2020
Glenn Howard Hildebrandt passed away peacefully in his home in Houston, Texas on July 16, 2020 at the age of 91 years.
Glenn was born May 14, 1929 in Houston. He graduated salutatorian at Reagan High School and received his degree from the Rice Institute in 1950.
He is survived by his brother, Melvin and Melvin's wife Margaret, three nieces and six grand nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.
Glenn will be interred at a graveside family service at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Rice University Annual Fund.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Rice University Annual Fund.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
