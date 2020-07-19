Glenn HowardHildebrandt1929-2020Glenn Howard Hildebrandt passed away peacefully in his home in Houston, Texas on July 16, 2020 at the age of 91 years.Glenn was born May 14, 1929 in Houston. He graduated salutatorian at Reagan High School and received his degree from the Rice Institute in 1950.He is survived by his brother, Melvin and Melvin's wife Margaret, three nieces and six grand nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.Glenn will be interred at a graveside family service at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Rice University Annual Fund.For full obituary information, please refer to the website below.