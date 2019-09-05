Home

Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
t Oak Forest Baptist Church
1700 W 43rd St
Houston, TX
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Forest Baptist Church
1700 W 43rd St
Houston, TX
View Map
1920 - 2019
Glenn Martin Obituary
Glenn Martin
1920-2019
Glenn Hampton Martin was born to William & Chloe in Beeville Texas. He was a major in the Air Force & flew as a B-24 bomber pilot in WWII. He is preceded in death by his daughters Susan and Edna and wife Libbie of 70 years. He is survived in death by daughters Glenda Ilic and husband Tom, Doris Gilliam and husband Carl, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and many other family members and friends. He enjoyed church, spending time with family and traveling. He spent his entire life putting others first. He made it a point to witness to and show the love of Christ to everyone he came in contact with. Visitation at 10:00 and Funeral at 11:00 on September 7th at Oak Forest Baptist Church 1700 W 43rd St Houston, TX 77018.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019
