Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Our Lady of Walsingham
7809 Shady Villa Lane
Houston, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Phillips


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenn Phillips Obituary
Glenn David Phillips
1937-2019
Glenn was born November 4, 1937 in Houston. He is preceded in death by parents Alford Winston Phillips and Lydia Swonke Phillips. He is survived by wife Lillian, children Pam, Stephen and Bruce and their spouses, and seven grandchildren. Glenn graduated cum laude from the University of St. Thomas; he was known for his love of theology and the spirituality of the Catholic Church, his Pembroke Welsh Corgis, and birds. Funeral Mass and burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Walsingham, 7809 Shady Villa Lane, Houston, TX 77055.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.