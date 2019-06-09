|
Glenn David Phillips
1937-2019
Glenn was born November 4, 1937 in Houston. He is preceded in death by parents Alford Winston Phillips and Lydia Swonke Phillips. He is survived by wife Lillian, children Pam, Stephen and Bruce and their spouses, and seven grandchildren. Glenn graduated cum laude from the University of St. Thomas; he was known for his love of theology and the spirituality of the Catholic Church, his Pembroke Welsh Corgis, and birds. Funeral Mass and burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Walsingham, 7809 Shady Villa Lane, Houston, TX 77055.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019