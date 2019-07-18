Glenn Everett Redmon

1953-2019

Every town has a hero or two. On Saturday, July 13, 2019 Humble, Texas lost one of theirs. Glenn Everett Redmon, 65, passed away after a truly hard-fought battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Throughout his treatments, he continued to run his business, love his family, enjoy his friends and serve his community.

Glenn was the president and owner of Custom Kitchen Equipment Co., Inc., which specializes in creating high end commercial kitchens for major energy companies, schools, hospital, churches, and restaurants throughout Texas. His career began with his father immediately after graduation from college. Glenn's parents, Jerald and Peggy Redmon, were thoughtful, hardworking, and honest. They taught their son to be the same. Glenn was a man of dogged determination. Whether it was a multi-million-dollar project for a client or the school carnival for one of his daughters, Glenn was always the "go to" guy. He was the friend you called in a crisis. He could think and act quickly. He never slowed down and he never gave up. He will be missed every day.

Glenn graduated from Humble High School in the Class of 1972. Later that year, he traveled up the road to Sam Houston State University, where he joined a band of brothers called Sigma Chi Fraternity and fell in love with a Waltrip girl named Karla Beth Moran. After graduation, he and Karla moved back to his hometown to being their life and family. After 42 years, they are the proud parents of beloved daughters, three amazing sons-in-law, and six adored grandchildren: Kendra Redmon Roller, Jason, Addison, and Everly; Brook Redmon Dickison, Will, Rett, and Quinn; and Blair Redmon Ary, Mike, Skylar, and Sutton. Glenn was always surrounded by women, having three sisters who were not only his friends but his neighbors: Karen Cullum, Max, Tiffany, and Brien; Janet Mittelstedt, Scott, and Joanie; and Deann Otis, David and Nolan.

When Glenn was not working or volunteering, he could be found riding the dusty roads of south Texas with Karla by his side- the Jeep packed with kids and grandkids. Hunting deer, dove, and quail was a shared passion. Time spent with Pop and Sug chandged an ordinary day into a fun-filled adventure. It should also be mentioned Glenn loved to salt water fish and to sing songs from the 1950's and 60's. He was really good at one of these and he thought he was good at the other.

Glenn had a lifetime of accomplishments, but one closest to his heart was being the co-creator and coordinator with Karla of Special Kids Day for Humble I.S.D. Each year, for thirty-two years, children with special needs have been paired with 4H and FFA members at the Humble Livestock Show and Rodeo. It is a day of excitement, learning, and friendship where everyone gets to be a cowboy. Glenn is an honorary FFA member in Humble, Kingwood, and Atascocita FFA Chapters. In appreciation for his years of services, the Humble Livestock Show and Rodeo has made him a recipient of their dedication award. At the Redmon home, many hours were spent in the barn caring for animals and learning life lessons. If you graduated from Humble High School in 1997, 1999, or 2000, Glenn was the chairman of your Project Graduation. He was a member of the Humble Rotary International and a two-time Paul Harris Fellow. He was presently serving as an Humble City Councilman. He was a lifelong member of the Humble First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday evening, July 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble. His service will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at the First Baptist Churchat 19901 Townsend Blvd. Immediately following the service, Glenn will be laid to rest at Rosewood Cemetery. To honor Glenn, go out and help a friend or make a special memory with someone you love. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your donation to the Humble Livestock Show and Rodeo Special Kids Day:

Checks may go to

Rotary Club of Humble/Organization

Humble Civic Center

Note: In honor of Glenn Redmon

8233 Will Clayton Parkway

Humble, TX 77338

Proverbs 22:1 "A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold." Published in Houston Chronicle on July 18, 2019