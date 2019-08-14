|
|
Glenn Frederick Senechal
1927-2019
Glen Frederick Senechal was born April 12, 1927 and Passed away August 12, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Connie Senechal; daughter, Debra Martin-Ez; grandson, Frank Martinez III; Along with other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5pm-8pm. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10am. Both services will be held at Pasadena Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019