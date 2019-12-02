|
Glenrose Wadsworth
1932-2019
Graveside services, 3 P.M, Tues., Dec. 3rd, Madisonville Cemetery, Madisonville, TX. Brief visitation before service, 1-2 P.M. at Madisonville Funeral Home.
Born August 6, 1932 in Madisonville, to Glen W. Randolph & Ruby M. Shannon, died Nov. 25, 2019 in Houston.
Preceded by parents; husband, Albert H. Wadsworth & son, Gregory Kent Howton.
Survivors: son, Marc Randolph Howton; daughter, Randa Karen McDonough; granddaughters, Sarah Ellen Hudson, Mandy Rose Doggett & great-grandchildren, Noah Alexander Doggett, Rebekah Dean Doggett.
Madisonville Funeral Home--www.madisonvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2019