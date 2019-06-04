Home

Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Gloria Avant
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home
16131 Champions Forest Drive
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Kinsmen Lutheran Church
12100 Champions Forest Drive
Gloria Avant Obituary
GLORIA JUNE MOLINE AVANT
1925-2019
April 7, 1925 – May 31, 2019
Gloria June Avant, age 94, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Moline and Helen Grampp Moline.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Jerry, and by her sons: Robert and wife Bethany and children Tessa, Corey, and Abby of Houston; Richard and wife Heather and children Christopher and Donald of The Woodlands; and Michael and wife Virginia and children Walter (and wife Kelsey), Daniel (and wife Haley), Sarah, and Rebecca of Houston; and her brother-in-law Roy Avant and wife Johnette of Louisiana.
Visitation will be on Wednesday June 5th from 5-8pm at Klein Funeral Home 16131 Champions Forest Drive.
Celebration Church Service will be on Thursday June 6th at noon at Kinsmen Lutheran Church 12100 Champions Forest Drive.
Flowers are of course welcome but memorial contributions to Northwest Assistance Ministries, Kinsmen Lutheran Church, or a would be appreciated.
Additional information can be found on the Klein Funeral Home website at kleinfh.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 4, 2019
