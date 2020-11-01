1/1
Gloria Berendzen
1944 - 2020

Gloria Berendzen
1944-2020
Gloria Wallis Berendzen, born in Llano, TX, went to be with her Savior on October 19, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, she is survived by her husband, Henry Troth; her sons, Scott & John Berendzen; beloved grandson, Alex Berendzen; sister, Carol Goetschius; step-daughters, Mayann Stroup, Jennifer Owens and Sharon Gaffney; and many step-grandchildren, nieces, grandnieces and nephews.
Gloria graduated from SMU and went on to administrate her father's family business for many years while raising her family. She later earned her LCSW from Univ. of Houston and was a social worker at Houston Hospice (who cared for her in her final days), and Director of Social Services at St. James House.
Gloria was active in her church community, serving as Stephen Ministry leader and member of Daughters of the King. She will be remembered by all for her joyous laughter.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11 am, at The Church of St. John the Divine in Houston, TX. Size is limited, please contact BerendzenMemorial@gmail.com to register. A livestream video will also be available at sjd.org/berendzen. Memorial gifts may be made online to her favorite charity, at wingsofblessing.org.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Church of St. John the Divine in Houston
NOV
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
A livestream video will also be available at sjd.org/berendzen
