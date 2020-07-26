Gloria Ann Golden Creech
1920-2020
Gloria Ann Golden Creech passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 20, 2020 surrounded by love. Gloria was born November 28, 1920 in the Yarnell Community of Panola County, Texas. She was the fourth of seven children raised and schooled in Logansport, Louisiana. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Leslie and Dona Golden, her siblings Lawrence, Sis, Gerald, Agnes, Pete and Haywood Golden and her beloved husband Sie Louis Creech. Gloria was a fierce competitor and Captain of the 1939 Louisiana State Champions Womens High School Basketball Team. She graduated from the Meadow Draughon School of Business and proudly served during World War II in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps. She was stationed in San Francisco, California and assisted Oveta Culp Hobby, Director of the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps in recruiting women to support the war effort. She and Lou met in high school and were married for 64 years. They moved from Shreveport, Louisiana to Houston, Texas in 1958. They retired to The Woodlands in 1985 where she was a member of The Woodlands Ladies Club and Ladies Golf Association. Gloria was a true lady, always dressed for the occasion with hair, nails and makeup done. She was an accomplished amateur artist and was known for her beautiful flower arrangements, her green thumb, impeccable taste, and Louisiana cornbread dressing. Her hard work, perseverance and iron will helped her survive and thrive for 99 years. She loved her family and was very close to her special grandsons and adored her great grandchildren. She is survived by her son Stan Creech and daughter-in-law Gail of Houston, grandsons Stayton Creech of Greenwich, Connecticut and Jason Creech and wife Danielle of Tiburon, California, great-grandchildren Sloane and Corbin of Greenwich, Connecticut, George, Caroline and Penelope of Tiburon, California and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who often corresponded with her. The family gathered for a private graveside service at Forest Park The Woodlands Cemetery. The family is greatful to Holly Hall for the professional, quality, respectful and loving car she received. We want to especially thank the Assisted Living North Station. The family also wishes to thank Altus Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gloria's memory to the Holly Hall Christian Retirement Community, Attention: Landscaping Fund, 2000 Holly Hall Street, Houston, Texas 77054-3906 or to the charity of one's choice
.