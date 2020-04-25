|
Gloria Martinez Garza
1939-2020
Gloria M. Garza, 80, of Houston, passed on to be with her Lord on April 20, 2020. She was born in Houston on December 17, 1939, to David and Mary Louise Martinez. Gloria is preceded in death by brothers Sammy Martinez and David (Sonny) Martinez, Jr. A service will be held on Monday, April 27 at 2PM. Due to gathering restrictions, family and friends are encouraged to view the service and burial via the Facebook page of Forest Park Lawndale. 2 Tim 4:7
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2020