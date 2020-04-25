Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Garza


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Garza Obituary
Gloria Martinez Garza
1939-2020
Gloria M. Garza, 80, of Houston, passed on to be with her Lord on April 20, 2020. She was born in Houston on December 17, 1939, to David and Mary Louise Martinez. Gloria is preceded in death by brothers Sammy Martinez and David (Sonny) Martinez, Jr. A service will be held on Monday, April 27 at 2PM. Due to gathering restrictions, family and friends are encouraged to view the service and burial via the Facebook page of Forest Park Lawndale. 2 Tim 4:7
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -