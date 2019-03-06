Gloria Ann (BICHI) Gilchrease

1938-2019

My beautiful and wonderful wife of 60 years passed to be with Christ and our late son, Mark. A loving woman, my very best friend, my anchor and rudder in life. A talented teacher for over 30 years, she was loved by many, especially the children she taught over the years in Houston and Humble Texas, Louisiana, and California. She is survived by her children, Michael Gilchrease of Grass Valley, Julie Venierakis and husband Alex, of San Ramon, Her grandchildren, Matthew Gilchrease, Luke Gilchrease, and Samuel Gilchrease of Houston, Sydney Venierakis of San Ramon and Alexander Venierakis of San Jose, and her great granddaughter Ava Jolie Gilchrease of Sacramento. Gloria was active for several years with the California Republican Women and the Interfaith Food Ministry of Nevada County. A lifelong Catholic she loved Our Lord, and was a strong advocate for all children and especially the unborn ...she was the love of my life. Services will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Grass Valley, on Thursday, March 14th. Rosary at 10:30 AM Services at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers please support Interfaith Food Ministry of Nevada County. Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary