We vividly remember meeting Gloria and her Carl when they would visit Gloria's amazing parents, Adrian and Pearl in Galveston, back in the early 1970's. In fact she invited us and my parents to our first Texas New Year's Eve which launched the 70's where we had black eyed peas (for our very first time). Her dedication to the League of Women Voters (she was state president and I believe, held national offices as well) was inspiring. She was strong AND warm, hospitable and so bright! What a light has gone out on our planet! We send our deepest sympathies to her beloved family! Lynn and Sam Stahl

Lynn Stahl

Friend