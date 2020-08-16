1/1
Gloria Herman
1924 - 2020
Gloria Pearl (Levy) Herman, 96, of Houston, Texas, passed away Friday, August 14 in Houston. Born to Adrian and Pearl Levy in Galveston, Texas, Gogo was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, and her son, Ralph. She is survived by three sons and their wives, Carl Herman and Randi Faust, Paul and Julie Herman and Lee and Lisa Herman; her 8 grandchildren and their spouses, Adrianne and Eli Cohen, Ben Herman and Ashley Wick Herman, Kate Herman, Edward Herman and Sara DuBois, Anne and Reese Chamberlain, Katherine and Michael Trakhtenbroit, Joseph and Madeleine Herman, and Helen and David Murphey; her 7 great-grandchildren, Everett and Lillian Cohen, Eleanor Gloria Herman, Tilde Wick Herman, Ari and Caleb Trakhtenbroit and Joseph Edward Herman, Jr.. A graduate of Wellesley College, Gogo was fortunate to be able to devote much of her life to her family and volunteer activities. An active supporter of The League of Women Voters, the Panel of American Women and Crisis Intervention, she was ahead of her time in supporting organizations that attempted to bridge the gap between races and religions. She was also the first woman president of Congregation Beth Israel. Yet, it was her family that she thought was her greatest achievement and brought her the greatest joy. And her definition of family extended well beyond her immediate family. A true matriarch, she was one of those rare individuals who made an immediate impact on everyone with whom she interacted. She was interested in every person she ever met, and they knew it, whether it be the extended family members who received birthday and anniversary wishes (computer generated because they were more personal and less expensive than store-bought cards), those who helped care for her (whom she introduced as friends, not caregivers) or the Uber driver she called to maintain her independence. A private memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 17 at Congregation Beth Israel. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Congregation Beth Israel, Houston Congregation for Reform Judaism, Planned Parenthood, Alzheimer's Association of Greater Houston or a charity of your choice.

Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
August 16, 2020
We vividly remember meeting Gloria and her Carl when they would visit Gloria's amazing parents, Adrian and Pearl in Galveston, back in the early 1970's. In fact she invited us and my parents to our first Texas New Year's Eve which launched the 70's where we had black eyed peas (for our very first time). Her dedication to the League of Women Voters (she was state president and I believe, held national offices as well) was inspiring. She was strong AND warm, hospitable and so bright! What a light has gone out on our planet! We send our deepest sympathies to her beloved family! Lynn and Sam Stahl
Lynn Stahl
Friend
