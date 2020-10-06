Gloria Dian Malone

1947-2020

Gloria Dian Malone "Dian", of League City, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in League City, Texas at the age of 73. She was born on April 13, 1947 in Clarks, Louisiana to Opal and Wade Whittington. Dian was known in the League City area for her work with the Women's Crisis Center and as one of the partners in the antiques and collectables store, Itsa Co-op. She lived previously in Iowa City Iowa and was raised and spent her early adulthood in West Monroe, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Dian is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kerry L. Malone Sr., sons Lawrence T. Avant and wife Tanja, Kerry Malone, Jr. and his wife Darlene, Tim Hammett, daughter Tonya Jeffery and husband Marty, sister Charlotte Crawford and husband Morgan, brother Dale "Buster" Whittington and wife Sandy, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, loving nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends. The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 6-8:00PM at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573. A Ceremony will be held on Friday, October 9,2020 at 10:30AM at Mulhearn Funeral Home, 300 McMillan Road, West Monroe, Louisiana 71291. After the ceremony, interment will follow at Old Bethel Cemetery in Clarks, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to Villalobos Rescue Center, PO Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177.



