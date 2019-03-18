Gloria A. McCutcheon

1936-2018

Gloria Ann McCutcheon, 82, went to heaven on March 15, 2019 after a valiant battle with dementia. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Gloria was born to the late E.W. and Farice Smith, in Cleburne, TX on December 15, 1936. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin high school, was a teacher's aide and a loving homemaker.

She was blessed with a large and loving family. She married Clarence "Tubby" McCutcheon on January 31, 1957 in Houston, TX. Gloria and Tubby raised their two boys (Danny and Mike) in Houston and Cypress.

Gloria was kind and soft-spoken, but loved to get after you while playing cards. She especially enjoyed taking your dimes playing spite and malice. She is dearly missed by her loved ones.

Gloria is survived by her sons Danny (Kellene) and Mike; her grandchildren Cody (Heather and son Cayden) and Tyler (Farrah) and her siblings: Richard Smith (Norma), Joan Harrison (Jim Harrison), Gary Smith (Ginger) Brad Smith (Jane), and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Tubby McCutcheon.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Sugar Land Mortuary, a reception will follow immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary