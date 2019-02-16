|
|
Gloria Dawn McLaughlin
1953-2019
Gloria Dawn McLaughlin, 65, of Houston, TX, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Born October 13, 1953 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania was the daughter of the late William F. Klein and Kathryn Klein.
She was preceded in death by her late husband Roger J. McLaughlin and survived by her two sons Brian McLaughlin and wife, Sarah of Magnolia, TX, and Matthew McLaughlin and wife, Cindi of Austin, TX; two grandchildren Grant and Reagan; brother Ronald Klein and wife, Naomi of Reading, PA.
A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Meisterwood Club House. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or local hospice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2019