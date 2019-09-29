Home

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
Gloria Melton


1932 - 2019
Gloria Melton Obituary
Gloria R. Melton
1932-2019
The light of God surrounds us; The Love of God enfolds us; Our mother, Mrs Gloria Melton peacefullly entered into Eternal rest, September 20, 2019. Left with memories of a precious legacy are her daughters, Lillie Melton Jones and Phillis Melton Turner (Vewiser); sister, Delores Ruffin (Vermon); brother-in-law, Maurice Melton; grandchildren, Kristen Turner, Vewiser Turner III (Tiesha) and Aunjelek Jones; great grandchildren, Kameron Theus and Kylan Jones and many other dear relatives and friends.
Her husband, Odell Elroy Melton preceded her in death.
The Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, September 30, 2019, 11:00 AM. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 AM. All services will held in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
The Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to:
Huston-Tillotson
University
Attn: Gertie Oliver
P.O. Box 14494
Houston, Texas 77221
Memo: Gloria R. Melton
Scholarship Fund
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
