Gloria Morehead
1937-2020
Gloria Morehead, expired (Friday) March 20, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 10-11a.m on (Wednesday) March 25, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Thursday) March 26, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Victor Petry, officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020