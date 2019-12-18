Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crespo Funeral Home - Broadway
4136 BROADWAY ST
Houston, TX 77087
(713) 644-3831
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crespo Funeral Home - Broadway
4136 BROADWAY ST
Houston, TX 77087
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Crespo Funeral Home - Broadway
4136 BROADWAY ST
Houston, TX 77087
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
4918 Cochran
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Moreno Martinez


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Moreno Martinez Obituary
Gloria Moreno Martinez
1932-2019
Gloria Moreno Martinez was born March 13, 1932. She passed away on December 13, 2019. A native Houstonian, Gloria is preceded in death by her mother, Aurora Cirilo and a sister, Elizabeth Varela. She is lovingly survived by her husband of 68 years, Alfred A. Martinez, Sr.; son, Alfred A. Martinez, Jr.; daughter, Attorney Roxane E. Martinez and a sister, Blanche Holgin.
Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Crespo Broadway, 4136 Broadway (713) 644-3831. Rite of Christian Burial 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4918 Cochran. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -