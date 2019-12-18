|
Gloria Moreno Martinez
1932-2019
Gloria Moreno Martinez was born March 13, 1932. She passed away on December 13, 2019. A native Houstonian, Gloria is preceded in death by her mother, Aurora Cirilo and a sister, Elizabeth Varela. She is lovingly survived by her husband of 68 years, Alfred A. Martinez, Sr.; son, Alfred A. Martinez, Jr.; daughter, Attorney Roxane E. Martinez and a sister, Blanche Holgin.
Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Crespo Broadway, 4136 Broadway (713) 644-3831. Rite of Christian Burial 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4918 Cochran. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019