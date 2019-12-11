Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Gloria N McLaurin
1927-2019
Entered into eternal life December 6th our beloved mother, grandmother and friend. Formerly known as Gloria Morris and Gloria Navaille. Survived by daughter Stephanie Grant, daughter Noel Wade and husband Jim, son Fred Morris and wife Lyn, son Matt Morris, son-in-law Mickey Schurtz, and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband Jim McLaurin, daughters Judy Schurtz and Lauren Morris and grandson Luke Wade.
The Holy Rosary will be prayed at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Friday, December 13th, at 9:30 AM followed by a Memorial Mass celebrated at 10:30 AM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
