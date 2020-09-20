1/1
Gloria Quinn
1932 - 2020
Gloria Sophie Zarco Quinn
1932-2020
Gloria Sophie Zarco Quinn, born in 1932 in Bryan, Texas, departed this life quietly in her sleep early Friday morning, Sept. 18, 2020.
Gloria was an avid gardener, once active in local groups for daylilies, begonias and African violets. She was a competitive and skilled bowler in North Houston leagues and enjoyed line dancing. She was a fabulous cook as well, known for her baked goods and tamales.
Gloria was a 1951 graduate of Jefferson Davis High School in Houston where she performed as a majorette. She spent many years working for Southwestern Bell and in administrative roles.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eulalio and Aurora Zarco, and her husband, George Lee Quinn.
Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Quinn Hensel, Donna Quinn Armand, Carla Quinn, and son-in-law, Bill Hensel Jr.; grandchildren Shawn Kevin Quinn, Amanda Hensel Jermstad and husband Adam Jermstad, Molly Hensel, Emily Armand Ribas and husband Carlos Ribas, and Stephen Paul Armand. Gloria had the pleasure of seeing three great grandchildren come into the world: Poppy and Sayer Jermstad and Carter Ribas.
She is also survived by her five younger siblings: William Zarco, David Zarco, Robert Zarco, Evangeline Zarco Hernandez, and Margaret Zarco Rodriguez; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will begin on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5pm-8pm. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2pm. All services will take place at Brookside Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Brookside Memorial Park immediately after the funeral service.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
SEP
23
Interment
Brookside Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
2814496511
