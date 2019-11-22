Home

Services
Claire Brothers Funeral Home
7901 Hillcroft Avenue
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 271-7250
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Victory Church
809 West Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Gloria Raipe


1933 - 2019
Gloria Raipe Obituary
Gloria Costelle
Dotson Raipe
1933-2019
Gloria began her eternal life with the Lord on Monday November 18, 2019.
She was born to parents Samuel Dotson & Bessie McGowan on February 8, 1933.
Gloria's family, in particular her grandparents Hezekiah & Lillian Q. Dotson ensured she was raised in the church.
Her church home was Bellavista Missionary Baptist Church.
Her early education was in the Independence Heights Area of Houston Texas. She was a proud graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. She remained a loyal supporter of the "Golden Eagles".
Gloria attended Prairie A&M University where she met & married Henderson R. Raipe Jr. From this union one son was born Henderson R. Raipe III.
Gloria completed her formal education at Texas Southern University earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education.
She became a teacher in the Houston Independent School District (HISD), and taught 2nd grade at several schools until her retirement from Memorial Elementary in 1988.
Gloria was member of various organizations including Sigma Gamma RHO Sorority and the Grand Court Order of Calanthe where she held the office of Treasurer.
Gloria is survived by one son Henderson Robert Raipe III, his wife Denise Justine Raipe, one grandson Sean Justin Raipe & one great grandson Axl Quinn Mendoza Raipe.
She also leaves a brother Samuel. W. Dotson Jr., three sisters Cheryl Dotson, Andrea Alexander, Shelia Thompson and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.
The family will receive friends on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at Victory Church 809 West Road, Houston Texas 77038.
Interment will follow at Paradise North Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
Remember
