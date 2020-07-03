1/1
Gloria Trevino
1941 - 2020
Gloria Trevino of Houston, TX passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 78 surrounded by family and friends. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents Cenobio & Antonio Vela Trevino, her brothers Cenobio Trevino Jr., Richard Trevino and Daniel Trevino, her sisters Ofelia Trevino, Lydia Trevino, and Yolanda Garcia. Gloria is survived by her sons Abel Trevino and Daniel Trevino and grand children Abel Trevino Jr., Adrian Trevino, Kimberly Trevino and Tiffany Trevino and great granddaughter Leah Trevino, sisters Eulalia Medrano & husband Louis, Janie Goldiano, Antonia Castillo & husband Robert, Theresa Reyes & husband Raymond, Angelita Smith & husband Jerry, Elizabeth Gomez & husband Robert, brothers Ernest Trevino, Joe Trevino & wife Mary and numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria is also survived by her loving pet "Geisha". Due to the Pandemic, no viewing or public memorial. Please keep the family in prayer.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 3, 2020.
