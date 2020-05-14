Gloria Trujillo
1941 - 2020
Gloria Trujillo
1941-2020
Gloria M. Trujillo, age 79 entered into eternal rest on May 10, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1941, to parents Mauricia and Juan Garcia Munoz in Houston, Texas, where she lived all her life.
In the 1950s, she was a student at Guadalupe Catholic Church School and then went on to be a teacher's aide at Jeff Davis High school in the 70s. She was also a member of the St. Jude League for almost 30 years.
Gloria passed away peacefully, she just closed her eyes and went to sleep. She had a beautiful life.
Her loving family includes two children, Debbie Ramirez, and Mark Ramirez; four stepchildren, Phil Trujillo, Alene Zamora, Corina Rodriguez, Monica Ramos, and a total of six grandchildren.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
