Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
Houston, TX
Gloria Wahlen


1924 - 2020
Gloria Wahlen Obituary
Gloria Wahlen
1924-2020
Gloria Margaret Wahlen, 96, died peacefully on Monday April 20, 2020 at her home in Houston, Texas, surrounded by her children. Gloria was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of Elsie and Ernest Seelman on January 5, 1924. She was married to Henry E. Wahlen, MD, from 1947 until his death in 1999.
Gloria is survived by her seven children Mary (Randy) Ashby, Therese Behrendt, Margaret (Ben) Denson, Gary (Kuniko) Wahlen, Joanne (Robert) Johnson, David Wahlen, and Lissa (John Landram) Goodwin; eight grandchildren (Jennifer, Gary, Philip, Timothy, Elise, Matthew, Guy, and Ellie); and four great-grandchildren (Avery, Autumn, Grayson, and Hudson), with her fifth arriving this summer. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Hank, sisters Elizabeth and Mary Seelman, brother and sister-in-law Alvin and Mary Seelman, sister and brother-in-law Eulalia and Jack Wessel, sons-in-law Frank Behrendt and Greg Goodwin, nieces Laurie, Lynn, and Mary Ann, and nephews John, Danny, and Joe.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday April 24th at 11 am at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston. Those wishing to attend are invited to participate curbside from their vehicle. A Memorial Mass is planned for the future when gatherings are deemed safe to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Birthright, or Casa Juan Diego in Houston may be made.
Wherever you are at 6 p.m. Friday, please raise a glass and "bumps" to Mom.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020
