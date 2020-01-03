|
Gonzalo Gonzalez
1999-2019
Gonzalo Andrew Gonzalez passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2019 at the age of 20. He was born July 22, 1999 in Houston, TX and was an only child. He attended Summer Creek High School, graduating in 2017. He later attended the Honors College at Lone Star, where he met the love of his life, his girlfriend, Emily. At the time of his passing, Gonzalo was a student at the University of Houston (Main Campus), majoring in Marketing. When not at work at the family business, he found joy in photography, filming videos, and caring for his beloved German Shepherd, Kali. He was truly blessed to have accomplished many of the goals and dreams he had set for himself, including the creation of two Houston-based businesses that would help him promote his work in photography and videography. Although he passed away at such a young age, we find comfort in knowing that Gonzalo was taken while doing what he loved, filming videos. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Carlos and Josefina Gonzalez; and Fidel Salazar. He leaves behind his parents Gonzalo and Gloria Gonzalez; grandmother Juanita Salazar; girlfriend Emily Bermudez; and numerous loving uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00-9:00p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7:00p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church 527 S. Houston Ave., Humble, TX. 77338. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020