Gordon Alan McLaren
1925-2020
Gordon Alan McLaren (Alan) passed away on February 8, 2020 surrounded by friends and family.
Alan was born in 1925 in Brookline, Massachusetts to Gordon Lawrence McLaren and Kathryn Claire MacIntyre. His parents emigrated from New Perth, Prince Edward Island (PEI), Canada to Massachusetts shortly after World War I. Alan was very proud of his Scottish heritage which was instilled at a young age by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles during his summer vacations on PEI. These relatives were descended from Scottish immigrants that arrived on PEI in the late 1700's and early 1800's. Alan attended Tufts University where he obtained his bachelor's degree in Chemistry in 1947. His love of learning and discovery would serve him well his entire life.
After college Alan was hired by Shell Oil Company in Wood River, Illinois as a research chemist. This marked the beginning of a thirty-eight-year career with Shell which brought him success and fulfillment. His research topics included corrosion study through use of radiography, development of gasoline additives, asphalt and fertilizers.
The community of young professionals working at Shell in Wood River provided Alan with friendships that lasted for his entire life. Alan met Marilyn Markley, a school teacher, at a party with Shell professionals and local school teachers. Several months later they were engaged and then married in July of 1952. Marilyn said that when she decided to marry Alan that she knew her life would never be boring. Alan and Marilyn remained married for more than 67 years. They first lived in Edwardsville, Illinois. During this time Alan completed his master's degree in Chemistry from St. Louis University. The couple were blessed with their first child, Lisa, in 1954 followed by a son, William (Bill) three years later.
In 1961 Shell transferred Alan and his growing family to Martinez, California where another son Robert (Rob) was born. Alan worked at the Shell refinery lab and then later at Shell Development in Emeryville. The family lived in Martinez for the next eight years and enjoyed some of the happiest times of their lives. The pleasant climate, good friends, activities like grape growing, winemaking, fishing, camping, gold panning, and rare book hunting all contributed to Alan's happiness in this time.
In 1969 Shell transferred Alan to its New York headquarters where he worked as a process engineer optimizing refinery operations. In the following year Alan and family were relocated to Houston when Shell moved its headquarters there. Alan worked in similar roles until he became an economist specializing in middle eastern oil supply and demand strategy analysis. He finally retired from Shell in 1985.
In retirement Alan's hobby business of scouting and selling rare books at flea markets, garage sales and antique stores flourished. He thoroughly enjoyed collecting and selling books on all subjects. Texas history, the oil business, and geology were some of his specialties. The book business brought many years of enjoyment for both Alan and Marilyn who was a literature major herself.
Alan and Marilyn travelled extensively in retirement. Some of their favorite places were the Galapagos Islands, Cancun, Eritrea, the Seychelle Islands, France and Russia. They travelled every other year to visit Alan's cousins and their families in Prince Edward Island.
Preceding Alan in death were his parents, his brother, Donald McLaren, and sister-in-law, Sally McLaren.
Alan is survived by his wife, Marilyn, daughter, Lisa, son Bill and wife Margot of Manhattan Beach California, son Rob and wife Julie of Houston, TX, four grandchildren Will, Liz, Ronnie and Kenny McLaren, nephews Russell McLaren of San Francisco, CA, Andrew McLaren and wife Jeanie McLaren of Allen, TX, cousins including Marg Hatcher and George Poole of PEI, Canada, and Bill MacIntyre of Glouster, VA.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers, particularly Mirella, who took such good care of Alan for so many years.
A memorial service for Alan will be held at Windwood Presbyterian Church, 10555 Spring Cypress Road, Houston, TX 77070 on February 22nd at 2pm.
Alan was a two-time cancer survivor (pancreatic cancer in 2005 and lymphoma in 2008) and wished to thank Dr. Eddie Abdalla and Dr. Luis Fayad.
It was Alan's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center https://www.mdanderson.org/ or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020